Foxconn set to make announcement on Milwaukee investment
By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 5:31 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is joining Foxconn officials in Milwaukee to announce an investment the company is making in the city.

The announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday is being held at the Northwestern Mutual Building near downtown. The governor’s office did not provide details of what the company is announcing.

The Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant is building a factory in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions.

Foxconn’s $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex will be built in Mount Pleasant but the company has yet to say where office headquarters will be located.

