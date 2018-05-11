Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony for Wisconsin facility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to official break ground for its southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing complex next month.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the company has scheduled a June 28 ceremony at the site. The company began excavations Monday.

The state Department of Natural Resources last month approved air permits for the campus as well as granted permission for the facility pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan.