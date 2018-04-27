Foxconn To Start Work

Foxconn reached another milestone Thursday for phase one of their $10 billion manufacturing project in Racine County. The company said it will begin site work by the weekend. The first order of business is digging up a large field in Mount Pleasant. The first pieces of construction machinery arrived at the future home of Foxconn Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot transferred 800 acres to Foxconn. Now that Foxconn is in control of the land, the field will be excavated for erosion control and storm water management.