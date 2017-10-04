Foxconn will locate plant in Mt Pleasant complex

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local political leaders say Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn will locate its new sprawling manufacturing complex in Mt Pleasant.

At a news conference Wednesday, Racine County and other local and economic development officials announced the site of the mammoth manufacturing campus will be in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the Foxconn plant and its $10 billion investment is a turning point for the country. The plant, the largest industrial complex in the state, could eventually employ 13,000 people.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, although the state’s economic development agency is working on the final contract.