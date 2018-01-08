Frontage Road Work Begins Monday

The first bit of work related to Foxconn begins Monday morning, as reconstruction work begins on Frontage Road. The road will be widened, and moved further out from the interstate to accommodate the increased traffic expected from the major development. In all, a six and a half mile stretch from Highway KR-where Foxconn plans to build a manufacturing plant which could eventually employ over 13-thousand people-to Highway 20 will be effected by the road work. While the Frontage Road will be closed during the work, the interstate and other state highways will remain open. Groundbreaking on the Foxconn plant is expected to begin this spring.