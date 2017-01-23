Fryer Ignites Garage

A Kenosha garage was extensively damaged when a turkey fryer boiled over Sunday afternoon. According to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Haerter, residents of a home on 35th Ave. were using the turkey fryer in the garage to fry fish around 4:30 p.m. The fryer was left unattended, and it boiled over, igniting a fire in the garage. Residents used a garden hose on the fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes. Damage was contained to the garage and its contents and there were no injuries. Haerter said people using such fryers should keep them outside at least 10 feet away from combustibles and always look after them.