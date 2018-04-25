Full Press Release: Foxconn Water Usage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Racine, WI – ​Foxconn Technology Group is pleased that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved the City of Racine’s water diversion application. This approval is a key part of the City’s infrastructure development that will benefit the job-creating growth that will be associated with our investment in Racine County and will facilitate development in the community as a technology manufacturing hub.

Environmental sustainability is a priority for Foxconn, and that includes compliance with all appropriate laws, rules and regulations relating to water use, water quality and wastewater treatment that apply to our operations. As a global leader in sustainable manufacturing practices, Foxconn firmly believes that we have a responsibility to help protect the environment. All aspects of Foxconn’s business and operations are guided by our Social and Environmental Responsibility Code of Conduct, which sets out Foxconn’s environmental management standards.

We take a systematic approach towards integrating green and sustainable practices into our global operations. This is the approach and philosophy that we will bring to our Wisconsin operations, and it includes reducing water consumption, optimizing water usage and actively promoting the reuse of wastewater and the use of reclaimed water in our manufacturing processes and for daily consumption in our operations. Additionally, we also will invest in leading technologies for waste treatment and disposal in compliance with environmental laws and regulations.

Our compliance with all relevant regulations and a commitment to uphold the high environmental standards we set for ourselves will be overseen by various government agencies, our customers, and our internal compliance teams. This is part of our commitment to be a good corporate citizen and a responsible member of the Wisconsin community.

We thank the City of Racine for its leadership in gaining approval for this application, and we look forward to working with them to implement it in accord with the appropriate requirements.

About Foxconn Technology Group

Established in 1974, Foxconn Technology Group (“Foxconn”), is the global leader in manufacturing services for the computer, communication, and consumer electronics (3C) industry. A multinational company headquartered in Taiwan, Foxconn offers many of the leading U.S. and international companies in electronics a one-stop integrated manufacturing solution. Foxconn generated total annual revenue of $158 billion in 2017 and was ranked No. 27 on the 2017 Fortune magazine Global 500. The company has facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Foxconn is leveraging the potential of cloud computing, mobile devices, the Internet of Things, Big Data, artificial intelligence, networks, and robotics and automation, in its transformation as a leading high-tech enterprise and industrial Internet company. The company has research centers and testing laboratories internationally and has received more than 83,500 patents worldwide. In addition to maximizing value creation for customers, Foxconn is also dedicated to enhancing the concept of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.