FULL STORY: Paul Ryan Not Seeking Reelection; Who Will Replace Him?

WASHINGTON D.C.–House Speaker Paul Ryan has made it official-he’s not running for reelection. Citing the fact that he wants to spend more time with his three teenage kids, Ryan declined to run for another term in the congressional district he’s represented since 1999. Ryan, a Republican, has easily won reelection each time he’s run. He’s been House Speaker since 2015. He also was Mitt Romney’s running mate on the 2012 Republican Presidential ticket. Before that Ryan was already a rising star in the GOP, serving as the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. He also hosted then President George W. Bush on a tour of Kenosha during his reelection bid in 2004.

As to who may run in the Republican primary to replace Ryan, Bryan Steil-who has been a longtime backer of Ryan-is expected to be a favorite. He’s an attorney and also is a regent on the University of Wisconsin Board. State Representatives Robin Vos-who is currently Wisconsin Assembly Speaker-and Samantha Kerkman are two names that have been floated. Paul Nehlen has declared candidacy for the seat, but he was cut out of the Republican party after Twitter banned him for a series of allegedly anti-Semitic and racist tweets.

On the Democratic side Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce and Cathy Meyers are running to face the GOP candidate in November.

The deadline to file to run for the 1st Congressional Seat is June 1st. The primary is August 14th.

Ryan will finish out his term and hand over the reigns in January.