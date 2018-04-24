Full Text: Foxconn Announces Air Permit Approval

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Racine, WI – Foxconn is pleased that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) has issued air permits that are needed for the state-of-the-art advanced display manufacturing campus that we are building in Racine County. Issuance of these permits allows our planning efforts to continue to move forward, and we are excited to see the project make important progress. The recent public consultation on the permits allowed the public to offer comments, and we were pleased at the strong show of support for our project.

In applying for these important permits, Foxconn has emphasized that we are fully committed to complying with all relevant federal, state, and local rules and regulations that apply to our operations and to being a responsible corporate citizen. In line with this commitment, we will use the best-available control technology to limit air emissions from the plant and to minimize any potential negative impacts of our facilities on air quality. Based on our analyses and the information provided to the WDNR, our campus will not have a material adverse impact on air quality, including ozone concentrations, in Racine County or anywhere else in the upper Midwest.

Foxconn believes that protecting the environment is a fundamental responsibility for Foxconn as a sustainable business and a global industry leader. We look forward to contributing to Wisconsin’s transformation through the value that our campus will generate, and we will do so while ensuring that the very things that attracted us to Wisconsin – its talented and hardworking workforce, long track record in manufacturing and innovation, favorable quality of life and environment – are protected and nurtured.

About Foxconn Technology Group

Established in 1974, Foxconn Technology Group (“Foxconn”), is the global leader in manufacturing services for the computer, communication, and consumer electronics (3C) industry. A multinational company headquartered in Taiwan, Foxconn offers many of the leading U.S. and international companies in electronics a one-stop integrated manufacturing solution. Foxconn generated total annual revenue of $158 billion in 2017 and was ranked No. 27 on the 2017 Fortune magazine Global 500. The company has facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Foxconn is leveraging the potential of cloud computing, mobile devices, the Internet of Things, Big Data, artificial intelligence, networks, and robotics and automation, in its transformation as a leading high-tech enterprise and industrial Internet company. The company has research centers and testing laboratories internationally and has received more than 83,500 patents worldwide. In addition to maximizing value creation for customers, Foxconn is also dedicated to enhancing the concept of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.