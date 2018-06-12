Gander Outdoors Prepares for Grand Opening in Kenosha

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jun 12, 2018–Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is now open in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A special grand opening event is planned for Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 6802 118th Avenue, exit 344 off Interstate 94. The 87,000 square foot location is one of the retailer’s 10 planned facilities in the state and the first Gander Outdoors location nationwide to offer retail RV sales to customers, featuring an assortment of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes.

The grand opening will kick off at 9:00 A.M with free pastries and coffee in the morning, and hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Family fun includes opportunities for children to paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. The event includes storewide savings on a huge assortment of products and fantastic giveaways with customers receiving a gift with purchase and drawings for gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last. Experts on fishing, hunting, boating and more will be available to assist with customers inquiries and purchases.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC’s The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain’s stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“We are excited to launch the Gander RV Sales division at Gander Outdoors, and Kenosha, Wisconsin is the perfect site to offer this new concept,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are so thankful for the customers shopping with us for their outdoor and sporting needs and the initial feedback from the community has been fantastic. We look forward to expanding and continuing to provide a one-stop outdoor destination with the best customer service.”

For more information about Gander Outdoor, visit https://www.ganderoutdoors.com/.