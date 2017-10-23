Gas Prices Increase in Kenosha, Still Lower Than Nat. Average

(AP)–Gas prices increased in Kenosha over the past week, but we’re still doing better than much of the rest of the country. Kenosha’s average for a gallon of regular went up seven cents last week to 2-35 a gallon. But as Fuel Price analyst Trilby Lundberg reports, that still well below the national average which actually less than the week was before.
Lundberg says things are getting better after the height of the hurricane season.
In Kenosha it costs just over 35 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.