Gas prices remained steady over the past week.

Kenosha’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded remain static at 2-dollars and 51 cents, unchanged from last weekend. Still that’s over 20 cents more than a month ago. Fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says rising oil prices have nudged the average price of a gallon of gasoline upward.

In Kenosha it costs well over 37 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.