(AP)–Gas prices may rise in 2018. Oil prices are rising, and as fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says, while gasoline prices don’t necessarily move in lockstep with oil prices, the recent rise in oil is affecting prices at the pump.

In Kenosha, the average price for a gallon of regular is 2-49 a gallon, up five cents from a week ago, and 15 cents more than last month.