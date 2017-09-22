Gateway Announces Expansion

Gateway Technical College announced plans for an over 29-thousand square foot expansion to its Sturtevant Campus. Another over 8-thousand square feet of existing facilities will be renovated, as the school prepares to train the workers for the future Foxconn plant. The Taiwanese company will reportedly build on a site near the Sturtevant campus, at 2320 Renaissance Drive. The expansion will cost five million dollars and Gateway will apply for a state grant to help pay for the amount. The expansion will have amenities such as new classrooms and labs, as well as a “clean manufacturing” room. Foxconn’s expansion is expected to bring 13-thousand jobs to Racine County.