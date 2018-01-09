Gateway Names Humanitarian Award Winners

Gateway Technical College has named its 2018 Humanitarian Award winners. Arenetta Griffin of Kenosha who has opened a kitchen serving the hungry for free will be honored for her efforts as well as D.A. Michael Graveley who has spearheaded efforts in training with Narcan, and GeorgAnn Stinson-Dockery who volunteers with the Birthing Project USA. The trio will be honored at Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration held on the Gateway Campus. The event gets underway at noon, with doors at the Madrigano Auditorium opening at 11:30 AM.