GOP enthusiasm cools for Walker’s proposed child credit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican enthusiasm for Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed $122 million child rebate appears to be cooling.

Walker proposed Wednesday giving every family $100 for each child living at home under age 18. The money would be delivered this fall, shortly before he stands for re-election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday it will take some time to see if senators want to pass it. He says the proposal needs to “sit in the sun for a couple of days and we’ll see what it does for the momentum of it.”

Conservative talk radio host Jay Weber blasted the idea on Twitter saying the idea “reeks” of “vote buying” and “game playing” that Republicans have long criticized Democrats for doing.

Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday he was “very confident” the idea would quickly pass.