GOP introduces bill to wipe out state air pollution rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are proposing eliminating any state air pollution rule that goes beyond federal regulations.

Reps. Jesse Kremer and Cody Horlacher and Sen. Duey Stroebel have introduced a bill that would eliminate any state air pollution rules that go beyond federal regulations.

They said in a memo seeking co-sponsors that the state regulates nearly 300 more air pollutants than the federal government and less than a third of those pollutants are actually emitted. They say the state regulations are overly burdensome on businesses.

The Department of Natural Resources would still be allowed to promulgate rules going beyond federal regulations in the future but those rules would be in effect for 10 years.

Messages left with environmental groups Midwest Environmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin weren’t immediately returned.