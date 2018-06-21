GOP says anti-Walker endorsement not surprise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman says it’s not a surprise that Gov. Scott Walker’s former Corrections Department secretary is endorsing Democrat Tony Evers.

Former Corrections Department Secretary Ed Wall resigned in 2016 in the wake of a federal investigation into the state’s juvenile prison. He was fired two months later for advocating shredding public records.

GOP party spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Thursday that “it’s not surprising that he’s running to the defense of a bureaucrat who chooses politics over helping those he’s charged with serving.”

Zimmerman is referencing state superintendent Evers not revoking the license of a teacher who shared e-mails on his work computer showing crude jokes and nudity.

Wall says he’s endorsing Evers because he claims Walker mismanaged problems at Wisconsin’s juvenile prison.