GOP Senate Hopefuls Meet on Debate Stage

MADISON, WI (AP)–Republican Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates stood by President Donald Trump during a Thursday debate, refusing to name anything he’s done that they oppose. President Trump has not endorsed in the race, but both Kevin Nicholson, a management consultant, and state Sen. Leah Vukmir have tried to embrace him as polls show a strong majority of Republicans in Wisconsin back the president.

Nicholson specifically praised Trump’s economic agenda, pulling back on the Iran deal, negotiating with North Korea and his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was keeping an open line of communication. Vukmir called Trump a “strong leader” whose policies are “exploding the economy.”

Vukmir, a 15-year veteran of the Legislature, pitched herself as the proven conservative who can work closely with Trump. The winner of the Aug. 14 primary will advance to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November. Baldwin is a staunch Trump critic.