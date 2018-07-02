Gov. Walker headlines Kenosha Parade

KENOSHA, WI–Governor Scott Walker was one of the marchers during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade yesterday as Kenosha kicked off its Independence Day celebrations. He was joined by numerous marching bands, performers, and local organizations. The two and a half mile course was lined with many onlookers at the many floats and displays as they went by.

For Walker, it’s another visit to the area while he criss-crosses the state as part of his reelection campaign. Walker met with constituents along the way, and visited an uptown business. Walker visited Mt Pleasant last week as Foxconn broke ground.

As to Kenosha’s Fourth of July celebrations, Celebrate America gets underway tomorrow and is topped off by the city’s fireworks display Wednesday night.