Gov. Walker: Police video shows value of cameras
By Pete Serzant
|
May 24, 2018 @ 5:55 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he believes video of Milwaukee police using a stun gun on a Bucks player shows why body cameras are important.

Spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg says Walker also agrees with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch’s comments Thursday calling the newly released video “disconcerting” and “alarming.” The footage shows a group of officers taking Sterling Brown to the ground and using a stun gun after questioning him about illegally parking at a Walgreens in January.

Hasenberg says Walker believes body cameras “are good for both the public and law enforcement” because they “provide documentation so a thorough investigation can be completed and individuals held accountable.”

