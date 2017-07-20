Governor Scott Walker downplays talk of Foxconn deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is downplaying talk of an imminent deal for iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to build its first U.S. plant in Wisconsin.

Walker told reporters on Thursday that there is no specific proposal on the table to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin. He says, “Anything that’s being talked about right now is purely speculative.”

He even refused to confirm that Wisconsin is even talking with Foxconn, even though House Speaker Paul Ryan and others have said negotiations are ongoing.

Walker also says anything Wisconsin may be doing to attract Foxconn is “disconnected” and “irrelevant” to Michigan passing an incentive package last week.

Two Republican state lawmakers said Thursday that the state could announce a deal for Foxconn to invest up to $7 billion in the state within two weeks.