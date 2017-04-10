Governor Walker Again Decries Gas Tax Increase

Governor Scott Walker is again rejecting a gas tax to pay to fix roads. Walker used his weekly media address to renew his call not to raise taxes in the new state budget. Walker claims that the state ended the 2016 fiscal year with a positive General Fund balance of $331 million. Now he says that he wants to invest that money into the state’s schools and also its infrastructure.

Walker also outright rejected raising the gas tax to pay for roads and bridges. The new two year budget is expected to pass by early summer.