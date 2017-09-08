Grand Opening At Shalom Center

The Shalom Center’s permanent facility on 39th avenue is completed and ready to welcome new clients. The center’s leaders and volunteers held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony last night, attended by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and the many people involved with making the center a reality. The Shalom Center’s founder Greta Hansen was also remembered with a plaque dedicated in her honor and her 35 years of work with the center. The new shelter has 27 beds as part of INNS program and enough room in another wing of the building for about 40 people. 200 people can be served in the center’s industrial level soup kitchen. New clients will be welcomed starting Monday.