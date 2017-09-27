Great Lakes Dragaway Needs Security Improvements

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department reportedly wants to take over security at the Great Lakes Dragaway. That news comes as the Paris Town Board met last night and went over some of the security needs after a triple homicide happened there last month. One of the other recommendations was to have an emergency evacuation plan for the facility which attracts thousands of visitors. The track’s owners will also have to address traffic flow and crowd control. Currently security officers are employed at Great Lakes but they are not sworn law enforcement officers. Also there is only one way in and out of the area and officials want more exits to be available for patrons-especially in an emergency situation. The situation will be reevaluated in November.