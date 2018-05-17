Green Bay Packers sign 2nd-round pick Josh Jackson
By bill.lawrence
|
May 17, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed second-round draft pick Josh Jackson from Iowa.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the cornerback’s signing on Thursday.

Jackson was taken with the 45th overall pick in last month’s draft, and his signing comes two days after the Packers signed first-round pick Jaire Alexander, a cornerback from Louisville.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Jackson led the country with eight interceptions as a senior for the Hawkeyes, returning two for touchdowns.

He and Alexander are expected to improve a Green Bay secondary that allowed 30 touchdown passes last season, tied for the second-highest total of any team.

