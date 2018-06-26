Gurnee Mayor Kovarik: We Need Answers on Foxconn
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

GURNEE, IL–The village of Gurnee wants answers when it comes to how Foxconn could affect area flood patterns. The village passed a resolution last week urging Wisconsin to enforce environmental regulations on the project. One specific concern is the apparent lack of planning for stormwater management plan. The Mt Pleasant property that Foxconn plans to develop sits at the headwaters for the Des Plaines River. Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that changing the area from farm land to industrial could leave her village under water.

Kovarik says that could leave very little time for officials to respond to a flood event.

Kovarik says that they have not yet heard back from Wisconsin Officials about these concerns. You can hear her entire interview with Lenny below.

NEW PODCAST: Lenny with Mayor Kovarik

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Democratic lawmakers call for Flynn to drop out Ryan blasts US trade policy over Harley shift WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 062618 Wisconsin’s Harley-loving governor put in bind with Trump WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/26/18 Police; Sheriff’s Dept. Reach Jurisdiction Agreement for Bike Trail
Comments