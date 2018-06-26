Gurnee Mayor Kovarik: We Need Answers on Foxconn

GURNEE, IL–The village of Gurnee wants answers when it comes to how Foxconn could affect area flood patterns. The village passed a resolution last week urging Wisconsin to enforce environmental regulations on the project. One specific concern is the apparent lack of planning for stormwater management plan. The Mt Pleasant property that Foxconn plans to develop sits at the headwaters for the Des Plaines River. Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that changing the area from farm land to industrial could leave her village under water.

Kovarik says that could leave very little time for officials to respond to a flood event.

Kovarik says that they have not yet heard back from Wisconsin Officials about these concerns. You can hear her entire interview with Lenny below.