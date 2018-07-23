Gurnee Police Officer Cleared in Shooting

VANDER TUUK-WLIP NEWS

(Gurnee, IL) Two Gurnee Police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a woman along Route 41. Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said in a press release that the officers acted “reasonably and appropriately” during the May 23rd incident that led to the death of Makell Meyerin. The 31-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds after reportedly pointing a loaded rifle at police after a series of events that started earlier the same day in Antioch. Those incidents also led to charges against Meyerin’s acquaintance Jordan Huff. Nerheim’s statement also says an autopsy showed several drugs in Meyerin’s system, a detail allegedly confirmed by Huff. The Lake County State’s Attorney also praised the officers for their “restraint” and “reserve” leading up to the incident, and making sure they took every precaution to protect the public.