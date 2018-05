WIAA Boys Track and Field Regionals: Bradford moves on to the sectionals tomorrow with a first place win for the first time since 2010. 17 different individuals from Bradford, Tremper, and Indian Trail, qualified for the next round.

The Bradford girls soccer team clinched the Southeast Conference Title with a 3-0 win over Case. They are 15-1-3 overall and 6-0-1 in conference play.