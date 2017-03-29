Haribo Expansion Signals Continued Economic Growth

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 29, 6:53 AM

A new candy maker coming to Kenosha County is just latest in a string of wins for the local economy. State Representative Samantha Kerkman says that she is excited to hear that German Candy Maker Haribo will open its first manufacturing plant in North America in Pleasant Prairie. Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that between the businesses moving to the area and a state unemployment rate of three-point-seven percent, these are good economic times for southeast Wisconsin. Haribo will be a part of a new business park the village is planning to develop west of I-94 on Highway 165 where it becomes Highway Q. The factory is expected to open by 2020.

Related Content

Toddler Found Wandering on Street
Health Center Investigation Worries County Officia...
Caregiver Gets Jail Time for Sharing Video of Pati...
Bond Amount Set for Man Accused of Hitting Deputy
Woman May Face Charges in Infant Death
Ryan Says He Already Voted for Trump
Comments