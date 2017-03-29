Haribo Expansion Signals Continued Economic Growth

A new candy maker coming to Kenosha County is just latest in a string of wins for the local economy. State Representative Samantha Kerkman says that she is excited to hear that German Candy Maker Haribo will open its first manufacturing plant in North America in Pleasant Prairie. Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that between the businesses moving to the area and a state unemployment rate of three-point-seven percent, these are good economic times for southeast Wisconsin. Haribo will be a part of a new business park the village is planning to develop west of I-94 on Highway 165 where it becomes Highway Q. The factory is expected to open by 2020.