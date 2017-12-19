Haribo Makes Land Deal With Pleasant Prairie

A new candy manufacturing facility is a step closer to reality in Pleasant Prairie. The Village Board approved sale of 137 acres of land for Haribo to build its first North American factory for 21 million dollars. The Germany based candy company reportedly agreed to pay the first installment of the money by the end of the year. The approval vote was unanimous. The project, which was announced in March, is expected to be completed by 2020, with groundbreaking set for early 2019. The company promised to create 400 jobs.