Head of WI Senate is “Open” to Toll Roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he is open to toll roads. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday at a news conference that adding toll roads in Wisconsin is “not going away” as part of the discussion about how to raise money to pay for roads. The state faces a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise gas taxes, vehicle registration fees or other fees to pay for roads without a comparable cut elsewhere. Republican legislative leaders say they still think cuts could be made to pay for increases to pay for roadways.