Head of WI Senate is “Open” to Toll Roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he is open to toll roads. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday at a news conference that adding toll roads in Wisconsin is “not going away” as part of the discussion about how to raise money to pay for roads. The state faces a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise gas taxes, vehicle registration fees or other fees to pay for roads without a comparable cut elsewhere. Republican legislative leaders say they still think cuts could be made to pay for increases to pay for roadways.

Related Content

The Latest: City and Contractor Agree “In Pr...
Fatal Car Fire in Wheatland
Miss Kenosha Pageant Set for April 1st
Voters views from exit polling
Homicide Probe Continues
Ryan Says He Already Voted for Trump
  • Comments

    Comments