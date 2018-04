KENOSHA,WI–The CEO of the Kenosha Community Health Center has resigned.

In a press release Brent Rafferty said that he came to the decision for personal reasons. Chief Operating Officer Alan Marshall will take over the CEO role on an interim basis. Rafferty has only been in the job since August 1st.

The search is on for a new executive director. It’s unclear what specifically led to Rafferty’s decision.

He announced his departure to the center’s board on Monday morning.