Healthcare Passage Would Be Victory for Ryan, GOP

(AP)–Congress will likely be voting on a measure to change the nation’s healthcare once again. And if it passes it will be major victory for Paul Ryan. As the health insurance vote looms the House Speaker spent the early part of the week touting progress made in the latest spending bill to keep the government open.

Now if Ryan has the votes to pass healthcare it would be a major win for himself and President Donald Trump after GOP opposition forced them to abruptly pull the bill in March. Democrats have dubbed the measure”Trumpcare” and say it will strip coverage from millions, and voters will hold them accountable. Budget analysts have estimated that 24 million could be uninsured by 2026, including 14 million by next year.