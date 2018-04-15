Heritage House Project Recieves Grant

KENOSHA, WI—The former Heritage House in Kenosha is receiving a grant to help with its continued rehab.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded the project with a $250,000 grant which will officially be announced at a ceremony Monday morning.

Wisconsin Lt Governor Rebecca Kleefisch will be on hand as will Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. It will be held at 10 AM at Scoops Ice Cream on 8th Avenue, which is across the street from the newly renamed “Stella” hotel.

The Community Development Investment Grant is given in part to projects that preserve historic buildings or landmarks. The core of the redevelopment is the former Elks Club building which was opened in 1919.

A new structure is being built adjacent to the historic building. Developers have said that it will contain a boutique hotel and hall.

The projected opening date is December 1st, but officials are expected to give an update on the construction Monday morning.