The Pleasant Prairie man who admitted to hiding cameras in women’s restrooms of local bars was sentenced yesterday. 44 year old Christopher Bohatkiewicz will spend the next 16 and a half years in prison. He not only admitted to hiding the pen shaped cameras in the restrooms but pleaded guilty to having the stash of child porn in his apartment that was found by police. Bohatkiewicz will also serve extended supervision upon release and will have to register as a sex offender.