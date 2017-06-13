High Winds Cause Power Outage

At least 3,500 WE Energies customers in Kenosha were without power last night as high winds caused power lines and trees to fall as well as multiple transformer fires. The outage, which was concentrated on the northside of the city, began around 8:30 PM and most customers were back on line by 11 PM. In all the Kenosha Fire Department says they answered about 40 calls for service during that time. The outage area included areas between Washington Road and 60th street and Green Bay Road to the lakefront. No severe damage or injuries were reported.