High Winds & Waves Cause Beach Erosion, Damage

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha’s atrocious spring weather has a more of an effect that just the snow. Waves on Lake Michigan eroded much of the shoreline along Simmons Island and Kennedy Park. Additionally many bricks from the harbor wall ended up in the water-some of which have not been retrieved. Additionally Kennedy Drive is closed because of flooding and damage. That will hopefully be reopened later this week. As to the other damage it will need to be fixed in the coming days. A new erosion project at Southport Park did not suffer any damage. Clean up and repairs of the lakefront will be on going in the coming days.