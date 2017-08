If you take Highway C in Kenosha County for your morning commute you’ll need to find a different route starting Tuesday. Highway C will be closed for an emergency repair of an over 56 foot long culvert just west of Highway D. the repairs will fix damage from recent flooding. You can use Highway D as an alternate route from C to Highway 50. Then from Highway 50 take Highway 83 to reconnect with Highway C. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday.