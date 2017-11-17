Highway S in Kenosha County could soon get some upgrades. About 50 people were on hand last night as county officials revealed plans to expand the road between I-94 and Green Bay Road. The project would be done in two phases and create a four lane highway with a grassy median. The changes would be made to accommodate the increased traffic through the area due to Amazon and other developments. The project is currently scheduled to begin in 2020.
Highway S Upgrades Announced
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 17, 2017 @ 7:49 AM