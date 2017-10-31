Hit and Run Car Discovered

The car that was involved in a hit and run death as been recovered. Zion police reported via social media that the Chrysler Sebring involved in the crash that killed 19 year old Randall Lee Harrison Jr of Kenosha almost two weeks ago was found. He was walking with another man on Green Bay Road and 9th street in Zion around 12:50 AM on October 21st when they were struck by the car. The other man was injured and taken to the hospital. Surveillance video of the hit and run driver pulling over a short time later, shows a middle aged white man get out of the car, remove evidence from the front end of the car, then close the roof and drive away. He is still at large. The location where the car was recovered has not been released. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Zion police.