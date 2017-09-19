Hit and Run Suspect Identified

New details have come to light in Sunday night’s hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. 39 year old Ryan Peterson is charged with hit and run causing death. The crash happened around 9:45 PM on Highway JF just south of Highway C in Trevor. 29 year old Jackie Hutcheson Jr was riding his bicycle northbound when he was reportedly stuck from behind. He died from his injuries. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. Peterson was arrested yesterday after his wife reportedly saw the story about hit and run taking place near by where her husband allegedly said he hit a deer the night before. Peterson’s car was taken into evidence as well.