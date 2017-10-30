Home Invasion Update

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving Friday’s home invasion. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that they want to reassure the public, saying that they’re doing everything possible to find the man who broke into an elderly couple’s home early Friday morning. The man and woman-both in their 80’s-suffered serious head injuries. Their family says that the couple is doing better and making good progress in their recovery. The suspect is described as a dark skinned male-possibly African-American or Hispanic. He reportedly demanded drugs and money from the couple and he also allegedly stole their cell phones. The Sheriff’s Department says all leads are followed up, and again urged anyone with any information to contact them. All tips will remain anonymous. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.