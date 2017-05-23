Home Sales Boom as Supplies Dwindle

If you’re looking to buy a home in Kenosha…good luck. Home sales continue to boom here even a supplies dwindle with some homes selling in less than a day. The median price for a home in Kenosha was over167-thousand dollars last month that’s up over 12-percent from last year at the same time and over 11-thousand dollars more than in March. However with those dwindling supplies year to date sales have dropped since last year with 599 homes sold last month as compared to 691 homes in April of 2016. Lower inventory is also helping to keep prices on the high end.