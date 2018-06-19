Home Sales; Prices Up in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI–Home sales are up in Kenosha and so is the price that buyers are paying for those houses. According to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, sales were up four point three percent in May from the same month a year ago.

The prices for those houses are on the rise as well with sellers sometimes getting more than their asking price. May’s median price for home sales was 177-thousand dollars, up eight point nine percent. For the year sales are up more than three and a half percent since January, that equals 864 homes on and off the market.