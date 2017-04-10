Hoverboard Causes Fire in Racine Home

By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 10, 8:26 AM

Authorities say a Hoverboard that caught fire caused $60,000 in damage to a Racine residence. Fire department officials say the scooter caught fire in a second-floor bedroom about 1 p.m. Saturday. The occupants were able to safely exit the house along with the family pets. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but there was fire and smoke damage throughout the entire floor. No other information has been released.

