Human Trafficking Suspect Arrested, Appears in Court

A Kenosha man wanted on several counts of human trafficking and kidnapping is in custody. 25 year old Freeonquay Jenkins is charged with kidnapping a 15 year old Kenosha girl last year as well as in a similar case in Sheboygan County. In both cases he’s accused of allegedly threatening his victims with guns and other violence unless they came with him. He also faces four federal human trafficking charges. In addition Jenkins is charged with skipping out on court dates-he had been reportedly missing for about nine months before being arrested in Arkansas. Jenkins is in jail on 765-thousand dollars bond and is due back in court next week.