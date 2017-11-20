Hundreds Benefit From Free Turkeys and Meals

It’s Thanksgiving week and about 250 turkeys were given away by the Shalom Center on Saturday morning. The 10 pound birds were courtesy of Kenosha Native and NFL Star Melvin Gordon through Melvin’s Foundation. About 200 people were served a free Thanksgiving dinner by Arnetta Griffin who has been feeding people in Kenosha’s uptown for free since May. Other volunteer groups contributed to the food as well as with cash donations.