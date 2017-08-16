Hundreds of Kenoshans turned out last night in a vigil to honor the victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The event was held to take a stand against hatred, violence, and racism. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian spoke at the event, while Rabbi Dena Feingold offered a prayer for peace. Many attendees held signs against hate and in memory of 32 year old Heather Heyer who was killed when a reported white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter protestors. Two police officers were also killed in a helicopter accident during the riots. The event, held at Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, was organized by the local NAACP chapter, CUSH, and other local community organizations.
Hundreds Gather in Kenosha in Memory of Charlottesville
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 6:22 AM