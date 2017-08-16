Hundreds Gather in Kenosha in Memory of Charlottesville

Hundreds of Kenoshans turned out last night in a vigil to honor the victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The event was held to take a stand against hatred, violence, and racism. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian spoke at the event, while Rabbi Dena Feingold offered a prayer for peace. Many attendees held signs against hate and in memory of 32 year old Heather Heyer who was killed when a reported white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter protestors. Two police officers were also killed in a helicopter accident during the riots. The event, held at Kenosha’s Civic Center Park, was organized by the local NAACP chapter, CUSH, and other local community organizations.