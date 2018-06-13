Illinois officials concerned over Foxconn plant impact

CHICAGO (AP) — County officials in northeastern Illinois are objecting to the potential environmental impacts of Foxconn Technology Group’s manufacturing plant in neighboring Wisconsin.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that the Lake County Board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling for Wisconsin officials to reconsider waiving environmental regulations for the company. Suburban Chicago’s Lake County borders Wisconsin’s southern state line.

Chairman Aaron Lawlor says the change in pollution standards “will compromise the environmental integrity and resiliency of natural resources” in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource said in a statement last month that it’s considering potential environmental impacts while looking at permit requirements for the Foxconn project.

The Taiwanese company plans to build a $10 million plant that will manufacture advanced liquid crystal display panels.